A routine task took a tragic turn in Assam's Lakhimpur district on Sunday, October 13 when a father-son duo, while attempting to chop down a tree in their backyard, were trapped beneath it. The incident led to the death of the father, Bhabesh Gogoi, while his son, Pran Jyoti Gogoi, remains in critical condition.

The mishap occurred in Moinapara village, located under the jurisdiction of Ghilamora police station. According to eyewitness accounts, the two had embarked on the task of cutting down a tree as part of a family activity while Pran Jyoti, a sub-inspector with the Assam Police, was home for the Durga Puja celebrations. However, during the process, the tree collapsed on them, trapping both under the massive weight.

A local woman who witnessed the incident immediately raised the alarm, summoning nearby villagers. Upon arriving at the scene, rescuers faced the daunting challenge of cutting through thick branches to free the victims. "I rushed over after getting the call and initially couldn't see anyone, just the tree lying there," recounted a neighbor. "It was only after spotting a dao (traditional Assamese knife) nearby that I realized someone might be trapped underneath. We had to clear the branches one by one to reach them."

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The villagers managed to extricate the father and son from the wreckage and rushed them to the Ghilamora Community Hospital. Despite their swift efforts, Bhabesh Gogoi, the father, succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Pran Jyoti was later transferred to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment, given his critical condition.

The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the village, with community members expressing sorrow over the sudden loss. The Gogoi family, well-regarded in the area, had planned to spend the Durga Puja festivities together before the tragedy struck. Pran Jyoti's condition remains a concern as doctors continue to monitor him closely.

Authorities have not disclosed any further details about the circumstances leading to the tree's collapse.