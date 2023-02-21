Guwahati police apprehended one person on February 20 in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in the city’s Pandu area.



The crime was reported in the Pandu area of Guwahati, according to sources. A complaint was filed against the accused, Badal Das, at the Jalukbari police station following the incident.



The police have taken Badal into custody in connection with the rape case and have begun their investigation based on the complaint that was filed.



At Jamugurihat in the Sonitpur district, a person was arrested for raping and pregnant a minor girl in another incident. The accused has been identified as Atawur Rahman.



Five months ago, the incident took place in the Dipholichapori area of Jamugurihat.



The girl had been kidnapped and raped by the suspect as she was leaving her school. According to reports, Atawur had threatened the girl not to tell anyone in her family about the incident.



However, the girl was admitted to the Tezpur Civil Hospital because she had been experiencing severe stomach pain for the past few days. After the doctors told her she was pregnant, the whole thing came to light.

The victim's father had filed an FIR at the Jamuguri Police Station regarding this. The girl's family filed complaints, and the accused Atawur was detained.



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