A migrant worker from Assam was found murdered on the Koyilandy beach in Kozhikode district on the morning hours of October 5.

Police have identified the victim as Dulu Rajbongshi, a labourer at the Koyilandy Harbour.

The incident happened following a verbal clash that erupted among three Assam natives.

Police informed that the two accused identified as Manoranjan and Lakshmi allegedly strangled Dulu with a belt and killed him by drowning in the sea.

Meanwhile, police have recorded the statements of the arrested duo Manoranjan and Lakshmi. Sources said the two suspects were addicted to synthetic drugs and they resorted to the extreme step in an intoxicated state.

The mortal remains of Dulu have been shifted to Koyilandy Taluk Hospital for post-mortem.

On the other hand, the police are said to take the suspects to the crime spot on October 5 to collect evidence.