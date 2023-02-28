Assam Police on February 28 apprehended a person for allegedly murdering his own sister-in- with a sharp tool in the Borholla area of Jorhat in Assam.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Sajjan Paul who cut his sister-in-law into pieces.

The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained as police are investigating the matter.

This comes after a woman named Bandana Kalita along with her two associates murdered her mother-in-law and husband.

The two associates identified as Arup Deka, and Dhanjit Deka are now in police custody for further interrogation.

Their custody was extended for another four days by the Chief Judicial Magistrate on February 27.

The Guwahati police had retrieved several parts of Amarjyoti Dey's body from the neighbouring state Meghalaya on February 21, in a crucial development to the spine-chilling murder tragedy in Guwahati.

Based on the confessions of the three accused, the city police conducted a search operation in the early hours and found the missing pieces of Amarjyoti's body, including hands and legs, in deep gorges near Dawki.

The cops also retrieved the deceased Amarjyoti's backbone and a T-shirt from another location in Dawki.

Also read: Assam: Man trampled to death by elephant in Sonitpur district