The Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon has received a warrant for the imprisonment of Jayanta Mudoi. Mudoi, son of Prafulla Mudoi, hailing from Maskhowa village in Morigaon district, Assam, was convicted in a POCSO case.

The conviction was made by NA Ahmed, Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO) Morigaon.

Mudoi was found guilty under section 376(2)(i) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years. Additionally, he has been fined Rs. 20,000.



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Further, in default of payment, he will face a further six months of rigorous imprisonment.

The period already spent by Mudoi in jail, which amounts to three months and 11 days, will be set off against the sentence as per section 428 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon has been authorised to take Mudoi into custody and execute the sentence as per the law.

This order was issued on 18th September 2024.