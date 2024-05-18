Niten Basumatary, a resident of Dhupguri, Borigaon Ward No.2, Morigaon district, Assam, has been convicted in a POCSO case.

The case, numbered 375, was presided over by NA Ahmed, Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge for POCSO, Morigaon in the year 2023.

Basumatary was found guilty of rape under section 6 of the POCSO Act.



Also Read: Assam: Kamrup Metropolitan district bans unplanned earth cutting, filling until Oct 31

The court has sentenced him to life imprisonment, which means he will be in jail for the remainder of his natural life.

In addition to this, he has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

Further, if he fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional term of three months in jail.

The Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon has been authorised to take Basumatary into custody and execute the sentence as per the law.