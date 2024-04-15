A disturbing incident unfolded at the Kasujan tea estate in Tinsukia, where an unidentified man was set on fire by unknown miscreants in the midst of the tea garden.

The police arrived at the scene last night, finding the semi-charred remains of the victim.

The identity of the man, as well as the perpetrators behind this atrocious act, remain unknown.

The body has been sent for postmortem by Tinsukia police, who are currently investigating the incident.

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