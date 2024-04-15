Seven people, including two children and three women, from a single family perished in a tragic car fire following a collision with a truck in Sikar district, Rajasthan, on Sunday afternoon, as reported by the authorities.

The victims, all hailing from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, were en route to Hisar from Salasar Balaji Temple at the time of the accident. The car reportedly rammed into a moving truck from behind near Arshiwad Pulia, subsequently catching fire and resulting in the death of all seven occupants, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rampratap Bishnoi.

The police further revealed that the driver was attempting to overtake the truck, laden with paper rolls and cotton boxes, when the accident transpired. Upon sighting another vehicle approaching from the opposite direction, the driver collided with the truck to prevent a potential accident, causing the car's LPG kit to ignite. The victims were unable to escape due to the fire, leading to their tragic demise.

The deceased have been identified and fire brigade vehicles from Fatehpur, Ramgarh, and Laxmangarh were dispatched to control the fire.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at Rajkiya Dhanuka Sub-District Hospital. A witness, Ramniwas Saini, reported seeing two passengers pleading for help, but was unable to assist due to the fire.

A damaged mobile phone was discovered during the retrieval of the bodies, leading to the identification of the victims after a local villager inserted the SIM card into his mobile and received a call from a woman inquiring about her mother and brother who were travelling to Salasar Balaji by car.

Also read: Nagaland: ENPO, tribal bodies ensure protection to officials, citizens abstaining from voting in LS polls