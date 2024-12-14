A man was doused in petrol and set on fire following a dispute over cannabis consumption in Rangapara, Sonitpur district.

The altercation reportedly involved two individuals, identified as Sambhu Roy and Munu Baidya. According to eyewitness accounts, the disagreement escalated rapidly, leading Baidya to pour petrol on Roy in a fit of rage before igniting him.

The victim, who sustained severe burns, was rushed to Rangapara Primary Health Centre for immediate medical assistance. However, due to the critical nature of his injuries, he was later shifted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for specialized treatment.



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Local police have launched a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the motive behind this violent act. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against the accused, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring justice for the victim.