Assam: Man shoots self, admitted to hospital in Guwahati
A man has been admitted to a government hospital in Guwahati with a gunshot injury on June 8 allegedly for trying to kill himself in the Goalpara district of Assam.
A man has been admitted to a government hospital in Guwahati with a gunshot injury on June 8 allegedly for trying to kill himself in the Goalpara district of Assam.
The youth was admitted to Goalpara Civil Hospital in critical condition but was referred to Guwahati GMCH for better treatment.
As per reports, the young man attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself in the head with a pistol.
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Meanwhile, the Police also recovered a 7.5 mm pistol along with a scooty from the victim's possession.
The youth has been identified as Rahul Kumar, who originally hails from Bihar and has been residing in Shantinagar, Bhoothnath, Guwahati.
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