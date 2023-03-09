Amid Holi celebrations, a sensational incident has been reported wherein a man was stabbed to death inside the Doul Gonvinda temple in Bongaigaon’s Pallirtal Palpara on March 8.

As per reports, a scuffle broke out between four during the distribution of 'Prasad' inside the temple on Wednesday night. However, it is unclear why the fight broke out.

Amid the scuffle that ensued, a youth attacked three with a sharp knife and stabbed one to death. The deceased has been identified as Tarani Das. Meanwhile two others present at the temple received serious injuries and have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The accused identified as Krishna Sheel was present at the temple when he attacked Tarani Das with a knife, while Robin Chandra Sheel and Sadhan Pal were injured in the attack.

Krishna Sheel fled from the scene after stabbing the three men.

Meanwhile, the Jogighopa police along with other police officers reach the spot and begin their investigation into the case.





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