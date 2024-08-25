In a tragic incident, a late-night altercation between two brothers ended in a fatal outcome on Sunday, August 24 after a man allegedly stabbed his brother to death in Golaghat.

Dhairjya Saikia, is alleged to have killed his brother, Prabin Saikia, following a heated domestic dispute.

The incident unfolded when Prabin, who was reportedly preparing for bed after dinner, was attacked by his brother at his residence.

Despite immediate efforts to save him, including rushing him to the hospital, Prabin succumbed to the grievous injuries sustained during the attack.

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Local residents, shared insights into the brothers' relationship. "They may have quarreled over a domestic issue," said one neighbor. "Prabin could have been severely injured, possibly with a blow to his chest. Although they lived separately, their homes were close to each other. The incident took place at Prabin’s house last night."

Preliminary investigations by the authorities suggest that other family members may have contributed to the escalation, possibly inciting Dhairjya to commit the crime.

Law enforcement officials have since cordoned off the scene and are actively pursuing the absconding suspect. The village remains tense as the investigation continues.