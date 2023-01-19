There are many cases in India wherein, a wife has to sacrifice her life or go through domestic violence after giving birth to a girl child in India.

However, there is a section in society where people do appreciate girl child and considers it to be "Lakshmi" in disguise.

On January 18, the least one can expect is of a man jumping off from the top of a government hospital building to take his own life after becoming a father of a boy.

The incident has been reported from Assam's Jorhat district wherein a man hailing from Rajabari in Bokakhat jump off the hospital building.

As per reports, the man identified as Jitumoni Das took the drastic step after his wife delivered a boy and not a girl as her husband wished for.

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Meanwhile, people present in the hospital premises rescued the injured individual and got him admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, the same hospital where his wife has been admitted to deliver his son.

Family members claim that Jitumoni was not behaving normally before after the birth of his son and looked very tense before jumping off from the building.

Speaking to the media, Jitumoni's mother said, "From the last 3 days we are in the hospital in a delivery case...he always wanted a girl but after the birth of a boy he was tensed, and also he was tensed due to monetary issues."

"He has been in constant illusion for the last two days and we are unable to understand what he is trying to express," she added.