A drug peddler was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the Nagaon District and Sessions Court here on September 29.

Manipur resident RK Hopingson was arrested at Nonoi outpost in Nagaon district in October 2021 with heroin worth Rs 3 crore concealed in 20 soap boxes.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and following a trial over the last two years, he was sentenced to 20 years RI.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him, failing which he would have to spend an additional six months in jail, public prosecutor Bibha Phookan said.



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Continuing its efforts in the war against drugs, Assam Police on September 26 recovered 88 soap boxes containing 1.15 kg of suspected heroin at Kabuganj, Sonai.

After receiving inputs, Assam Police in Cachar district intercepted a vehicle and recovered the contraband items hidden inside the vehicle.

During the search operation, police also nabbed three persons in the incident.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on platform X about the seizure while also applauding Cachar Police stating, "Acting on a tip-off, @cacharpolice intercepted a vehicle and recovered 88 soap boxes containing 1.15 kg of suspected heroin at Kabuganj, Sonai. The police nabbed three persons in the incident. Kudos to @assampolice!