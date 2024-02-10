A woman from Manipur was arrested with heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Cachar district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police started a search of vehicles coming from neighbouring Manipur in the Lakhipur area and seized 700 gm of heroin from a vehicle on Thursday night.

The drugs were hidden in 50 soap cases that were kept in a bag, police said. The woman, identified as 35-year-old Nengcha Hmar, was arrested from the vehicle.



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She hails from Jiribam in Manipur.

A case was registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.