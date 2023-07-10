Manipuri Kanba Loop (MAKAL) carried out a peace rally in Lakhipur expressing its concerns about the proposed draft delimitation of the Lakhipur Assembly Constituency on July 10.

The organisation alleged that the revenue villages which were forming natural contiguity had been cherry-picked and added to other adjoining LACs.

"It is an important Assembly Constituency for the Manipuri community where there is maximum population of Manipuri in natural contiguity is found only in this Assembly Constituency in Assam," said the organisation in its press release.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma deceiving people of Barak Valley, says TMC leader Sushmita Dev

The Manipuri Kanba Loop also alleged that these Manipuri villages have been one of the most ancient habitants of Lakhipur LAC since its inception.

"The villagers consider the separation of these villages in the draft delimitation is like separating the soul from the body," mentioned here release.

"The draft delimitation proposal that had cut the Manipuri contiguous areas making islands for no valid reason and this will definitely decimate the identity and to hinder the socio-economic development of this indigenous minority community who are already a deprived community in Assam," the release further added.

Meanwhile, a memorandum has been submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner of India through SDO (Civil), Lakhipur demanding the inclusion of 15 revenue villages in its original Lakhipur LAC.