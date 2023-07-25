Hours after the All Assam Manipuri Students’ Union (AAMSU) allegedly ‘advised’ Mizos living in Meitei areas of Assam’s Barak Valley to vacate at the earliest possible, the body issued a clarification saying that its advisory had been “misinterpreted”.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh took to Twitter to share the clarification issued by the Manipuri Student’s body in which the organization also withdrew its previous advisory. GP Singh called for reporting on the issue to be more circumspective and collective efforts to ensure peace.

Meanwhile, the clarification mentioned, “As seen in some electronic medias and fb pages the recent press statement of AAMSU is misinterpreted as quit notice to Mizos from Barak Valley. AAMSU only advises the Mizo Missionaries in Meitei village to take precautions for their own safety as the act of Mizoram government has caused anger upon Manipuris in Assam. So far the Mizo missionaries have been living within the Meiteis as families and we shall continue to stay in harmony forever.”

“In the interest of peaceful coexistence between the two communities the statement issued by AAMSU CC ref.No.: AAMSU-C/C/10/PN/07/23 dated on 24-07-23 has been withdrawn. AAMSU always stands for peace and harmony,” it further added.

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