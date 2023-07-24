Manipur Police on July 24 apprehended another accused in the viral video case where two women were paraded naked and molested in the state's Kangpokpi district on May 4.

Taking to the social media platform, Manipur Police said that with this arrest, a total of seven have been held so far in connection with the matter.

''As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women on 4th May, 2023, another accused was arrested today. Altogether, 07 (seven) accused persons including 01 (one) juvenile have been arrested/ apprehended in the case so far. The state police is making all-out effort to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hide-outs,'' police said in a Face book.

Earlier police arrested another accused on July 22 and at that time altogether six persons including five main accused and one juvenile were arrested with regard to the naked parade case.

Police are making an all-out effort to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts.

Meanwhile, a total of 125 nakas or checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley, wherein police have detained 396 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

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