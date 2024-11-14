The All Assam Manipuri Students' Union (AAMSU) has strongly condemned the abduction of six innocent civilians by militants in Manipur, calling the act a severe violation of human rights and an assault on the safety of the region's people. The incident occurred on November 11, 2024, in the Borobekra area of Jiribam district, where six individuals, including a child as young as eight months, were taken hostage.

The victims, three of whom are women and one an 8-year-old child, were abducted in a terrifying act of violence, with the youngest among them being a mere baby. AAMSU, in a press statement issued today, expressed its outrage over this brutal act, which it termed an act of terrorism.

"This cowardly act of violence is not just an attack on the victims, but a direct assault on the very fabric of peace and security that binds our society," said Saunatal Kingña, President of the AAMSU Central Committee. "We demand the immediate and safe release of the abducted civilians and call upon the government and relevant authorities to act swiftly to ensure their safety and bring the perpetrators to justice."

The union also emphasized that this violence cannot be tolerated and that no efforts should be spared in ensuring that the abductors face strict action. "We cannot allow such horrific incidents to continue unchecked," the statement read.

AAMSU reiterated its solidarity with the victims and their families, vowing to stand by them during this distressing time. The organization’s leadership urged the authorities to intensify efforts to secure the swift and safe return of the abducted civilians, stressing that their safety should be the highest priority.

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