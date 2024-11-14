The women’s wing of the Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) has issued a strong appeal for the immediate and safe release of six individuals, including women and children, who were abducted from the Jiribam region in Manipur. In a statement released on Thursday, the leaders expressed deep concern over the abductions and called for urgent intervention from the highest levels of government.

The Meitei women leaders stressed that the government’s failure to secure the release of the abductees would not only undermine the state’s moral authority but could also escalate tensions in the region. "If these individuals are harmed, it will be seen as a tacit endorsement by the authorities concerned, further deepening public mistrust and potentially fueling the narrative of a government complicit in perpetuating violence for political ends," the statement read.

The DMCC's statement pointed out that such an incident could exacerbate the growing perception that the government is involved in dividing Manipur along ethnic lines. They highlighted the growing concerns among the public that the situation is slipping beyond control, potentially jeopardizing the peace and stability in the region.

Further, the leaders expressed that the safety of these abducted women and children was not only a humanitarian issue but a crucial test of the Indian government's commitment to peace and unity in Manipur. The appeal stressed that securing the release of these individuals was essential to preventing further conflict and demonstrating the government's dedication to protecting its citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.

The women leaders called for an immediate and unwavering intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe return of the abducted individuals. "It is imperative that the home minister and the prime minister take swift action to restore the public’s trust, protect the vulnerable, and prevent the escalation of violence in the state," the statement read.

Also Read: Manipur Women's and Child Rights Commissions demand immediate release of six abducted civilians