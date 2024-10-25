Residents of Bargolai in Margherita Co-District expressed concern over the illegal parking of coal vehicles in the Bargolai Chariali area.

On Wednesday, a group of residents submitted a memorandum to Prakshit Thoudam, the Margherita Co-District Commissioner, regarding the issue. They highlighted the problem caused by L.S.R. Transport Company, which has been parking coal vehicles illegally.

Basant Pradhan, a local resident, stated that the L.S.R. Transport Company, along with its commission and carrying agent, has been using the Bargolai Chariali railway gate area as a parking spot for several days. More than 1,000 heavy coal-loaded vehicles, including trucks and trailers, are parked daily, leading to severe traffic congestion.



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Speaking to India Today NE, an employee at the L.S.R. Transport Company said, "We are looking into the matter and will refrain from parking the vehicles going forward."

This situation poses difficulties for school and college students who need to cross the road. Notably, there are five schools located just 100 metres away from the parking site.

Pradhan urged the Margherita Co-District Commissioner to take immediate action to stop the parking of heavy vehicles in the Bargolai Chariali area. He mentioned that despite repeated requests to the owner of L.S.R. Transport Company to halt the illegal parking, no action has been taken.

Pradhan expressed hope that the district authorities would take stringent measures against the transport company.