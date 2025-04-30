Margherita continues to shine in Assam’s academic landscape, with two local institutions — Margherita Public Higher Secondary School and Axom Senior Secondary School — achieving a 100% pass rate in the Higher Secondary examination results announced today.

At Margherita Public Higher Secondary School, this marks the ninth consecutive year of perfect results. A total of 172 students appeared for the exams this year — 40 from the Science stream and 132 from the Arts stream.

In the Science stream, 34 students secured First Division while 6 students passed in the Second Division.

From the Arts stream, 63 students achieved First Division, 65 secured Second Division, and 4 passed in the Third Division.

The consistent success has become a source of pride for the students, faculty, and staff. The jubilant mood on campus reflected the hard work and dedication put in throughout the year.



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Meanwhile, Axom Senior Secondary School, located at Agbandha Siding in Margherita, also reported a 100% pass rate in both the Commerce and Arts streams.

A total of 56 students appeared for the exams, and each one of them passed, maintaining the school’s excellent academic record.

Celebrations erupted on campus, with students and teachers bursting crackers, dancing, and rejoicing over the success.



“This is a moment of great pride for us,” said Principal Pinku Kalita. “The hard work of our students and the commitment of our teachers have once again paid off.”

Both schools’ achievements have reinforced Margherita’s reputation for academic excellence and community-wide educational dedication.