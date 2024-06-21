Ram Prasad Sabor, a 30-year-old resident of Nichu Line under Margherita Tea Estate, committed suicide by hanging in his kitchen on Friday.

His wife discovered his body upon returning from her duty at the Margherita Tea Garden.

Local residents described Sabor as a good person and expressed confusion over the reasons behind his suicide.

Margherita police have arrived at the scene and sent the body for postmortem at Tinsukia Civil Hospital.

Sabor is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and several relatives.



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