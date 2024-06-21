Assam joined the nation in celebrating International Yoga Day on Friday with several events organised across the state on the occasion.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others, participated in yoga events held in various parts of the northeastern state since morning.

“Yoga for a Fit India, Yoga for All! Participated in the state celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Tezpur,” Sarma posted on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations today in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.



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The event, held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the picturesque banks of Dal Lake, marked Modi's first visit to the region since commencing his third consecutive term in office.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," underscores yoga's dual role in enhancing individual well-being and fostering community health.

Since the International Day of Yoga's inception in 2014, Modi has led celebrations at various iconic locations including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The SKICC event aims to encourage grassroots participation and promote yoga's benefits in rural areas.

International Yoga Day, observed annually on June 21, was established by the United Nations following Modi's proposal during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The UNGA subsequently declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in December 2014.