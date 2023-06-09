Alomganj Co-operative Society, which is situated in the Debitola Development Block of the Dhubri district, has an alleged pervasive corruption problem that has seen lakhs of rupees embezzled under the guise of a government scheme.

It is shocking that the Alomganj Gaon Panchayat, part of the Debitola Development Block, embezzled government funds by displaying the completion of an Rs 8.50 lakh project by filling a pond, which belongs to the Alomganj Co-operative Society.

According to sources, on January 9 of this year, the executive committee met at the Alomganj Co-operative Society's office to discuss how to use their own funds to cover the pond behind the co-operative society with soil.

The committee then spent a total of Rs. 7,30,000 lakh to fill the pond with earth which included the cost of tractor-driven soil delivery. The Alomganj Co-operative Society used its own fund to make the purchases on its own behalf.

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Dr. Kan Kumar Sarma, district deputy registrar of Co-operative Societies Dhubri issued an order to probe the same and submit a report.

Following receipt of the order, the two department employees proceeded to the Alomganj Co-operative Society and discovered numerous anomalies.

As a result, Aminur Islam, the secretary of the Alomganj Co-operative Society, reported on May 20 to the deputy registrar of co-operative societies in the Dhubri district that his office had not received any work from a government-funded scheme.

The committee decided to use its own money to pay Rs 7,30,000 lakh to the Alomganj Co-operative Society to cover the pond with the earth. The investigation makes it very evident that the Alomganj Co-operative Society did not get any money from any other government office plan or grant.

On May 30, Dr Kan Kumar Sarma, the registrar of co-operative societies in the Dhubri district, issued a letter to the block officer of the Debitola Development Block asking for clarity on the earth-filling operations being done on the grounds of the Alomganj Co-operative Society.

According to the sources, the Debitola Development Block Officer has not written or provided any explanation to the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in the Dhubri district regarding the Rs. 8.50 lakh project.

In the meantime, it's been claimed that lakhs of rupees have already been taken out of the Debitola Development Block's office when evidence emerged that the 8 lakh 50,000 rupees set aside for the fictitious plan were used to fill the pond with earth.