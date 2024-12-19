A massive blaze broke out at Fakiragram market, Assam engulfing the shop of a local businessman.

The blaze caused extensive damage, reducing the shop belonging to one Badal Saha to ashes and resulting in financial losses estimated to be in the lakhs.

The timely arrival of the fire brigade prevented the fire from spreading further.

Firefighters brought the situation under control, averting a potentially larger disaster.



The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing.





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