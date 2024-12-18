The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today carried out extensive searches across 17 locations in four states—Bihar, Nagaland, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir—as part of its ongoing investigation into an inter-state arms trafficking case.

The searches were conducted at the premises of 15 accused and suspects linked to the case. In Bihar, 12 locations were targeted, followed by three in Nagaland, one in Haryana, and one in Jammu & Kashmir.

According to the NIA, these individuals were associated with four previously arrested and charge-sheeted accused in the arms trafficking case.

The raids yielded significant recoveries, including:



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A .315 rifle, 11 live rounds, and three empty cartridges.

Digital devices such as mobile phones, memory cards, and pen drives.

Raw materials and tools are suspected to be used for manufacturing firearms.

A car and cash amounting to ₹13,94,840.

Other incriminating documents linked to the case.

The NIA has been intensifying its efforts to dismantle inter-state networks involved in illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking.

The current case has uncovered a web of individuals allegedly involved in producing and smuggling firearms across multiple states.

The recovered items are expected to provide crucial leads as the investigation progresses. Authorities have emphasized their commitment to curbing illegal arms trafficking, which poses a significant threat to national security.

Further investigation is underway to identify other suspects and unravel the larger conspiracy behind the operation.