A massive fire broke out at the Silver Square Building Guwahati's Christian Basti on February 11.

The fire started at the parking lot of the building at around 11 AM.

Upon receiving the information of the same, the fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the fire.

However, the reason for the fire breakout is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the fire broke out in the parking lot of the building and it first erupted inside a vehicle that was being repaired.

Later, the blaze spread to other vehicles parked there and gutted them completely.

In a similar incident, a massive fire broke out at the Digboi Oil field in Assam's Tinsukia district and destroyed at least 50 buildings on January 27.

The event occurred on a dumping site in the heart of an oil field near Digboi, where an oil pipeline is located just a short distance from the dumping ground.

It was claimed that the dumping site was built without any prior safety precautions, despite the neighbouring oil pipeline.

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