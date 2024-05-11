A devastating fire ravaged Baragul village in the Ratabari area of Karimganj on the evening of May 10. Alert locals sprang into action, bravely attempting to extinguish the flames as they threatened nearby buildings. Preliminary estimates suggest that the inferno has caused damages amounting to approximately Rs 50 lakh, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Efforts to combat the blaze intensified as firefighters rushed to the scene, swiftly deploying resources to contain the conflagration. However, the extent of the damage inflicted by the fire was profound, particularly at Sarimul Haque's residence, where the flames are believed to have originated due to an electrical malfunction. Despite the valiant efforts of the local populace, Sarimul Haque's house succumbed to the onslaught of the fire.

Regrettably, allegations have surfaced regarding the delayed arrival of the fire brigade, prompting concerns over whether prompt intervention could have mitigated the scale of the disaster.

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