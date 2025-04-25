A major illegal activity involving soil cutting in a reserve forest (RF) area under the Bondapara forest range office in the West Kamrup Division has come to light, raising serious concerns about the environmental impact and the safety of both wildlife and local communities.

Locals have alleged that smugglers, operating with the possible involvement of forest department officials, are illegally cutting soil from the forest reserve area, operating day and night. The smugglers have dug a canal about 300 meters long and 15 to 60 feet wide, with depths ranging from 12 to 15 feet. This illegal excavation not only poses a threat to wild elephants and other wildlife in the region but also to the local human population, as the unscientific method could lead to potential accidents in the future.

The excavation site is located in an elephant corridor, where wild elephants are known to graze, further exacerbating concerns about the safety of these animals. Locals from the nearby villages of Sukuniapara and Kathalkuchi, as well as Boko, have reportedly identified three individuals involved in the illegal activity, two from Rabha communities and one from the Kalita community.



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Despite the alarming situation, West Kamrup District Forest Officer (DFO) Subodh Talukdar, who visited the site, denied knowledge of the incident, claiming he was unaware of the illegal activity. Both Talukdar and Bondapara Deputy Range Officer Bhairab Chandra Sarma stated they could not confirm whether the site fell under the reserve forest or revenue area.

According to the DFO, soil can be legally excavated up to 3 meters deep; however, the smugglers have exceeded this limit, potentially causing irreversible damage to the environment. This illegal activity goes against the district administration’s efforts to curb such practices. In November of the previous year, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra had issued an order to form seven task forces across the district to monitor and prevent illegal hill cutting, sand extraction, and earth excavation. These task forces were tasked with ensuring compliance and taking action against offenders.

The situation in the West Kamrup Division highlights a growing issue of illegal activities threatening both wildlife and the local environment, and authorities have yet to take appropriate steps to address it.



