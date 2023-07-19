Situation turned volatile in Assam’s Cachar district when massive protest erupted on July 18 after the recovery of a half-burnt body of an 18-year-old girl, alleged to have been raped and murdered.

As per sources, the girl’s dead body was recovered from an under construction building at Dholsi's Dwarbond area of Cachar, creating sensation and tension in Silchar .

Suddenly a group of people with the dead body of that girl gathered at Rangirkhari area in the middle of Silchar Town and started staging protest demanding immediate action against those who are involved in this heinous crime.

The situation turned worse when few people started sloganeering against Police and started pelting stone in which a CRPF jawan got seriously injured and few other police personnel got hurt.

Heavy security force was deployed with few resorting to lathi charge and two round of blank fire to disperse the irate mob. The struggle to disperse mob and clear the area took long till 11:30 pm - 12:00 am.

Police officials said that the deceased girl’s parents were co-operative though few persons have been arrested for creating a ruckus.

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