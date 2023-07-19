Assam Police on July 18 apprehended two cattle smugglers and seized huge amount of cash along with two mobile phones from their possession at Jorabat.

Acting on specific inputs, a team of Special Task Force (STF), Assam led by IPS Partha Sarathi Mahanta, launched an operation jointly with I/C Jorabat Outpost against the cattle smugglers at Jorabat area and managed to intercept a Bolero during a routine checking.

After the vehicle was intercepted, the team seized cash worth Rs 26.50 lakh, a Mahindra Bolero bearing registration number AS 01 FF 0527 an two mobile phones from their possession.

The apprehended cattle smugglers have been identified as Md Samsuddin Ahmed and Md Sahidul Islam, both residents of Morigaon district.

Meanwhile, the two apprehended persons have been handed over to the Jorabat I/C along with the seized items in order to register a case against the duo and carry forward with the investigation to establish further linkages to the seizure.

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