In a major breakthrough, Assam police on March 5 arrested two masterminds behind the alleged murder of a retired engineer in Hatigaon, Guwahati.

The arrested duo have been identified as Sahidul Islam alias Bulbul and Sarifuddin Ahmed alias Bun. After 7 months since the incident happened, Assam Police have successfully solved the case.

Several persons were detained in the case for questioning.

Earlier, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah in a press conference last year had mentioned that Assam Police had detained four persons for questioning into the incident.

The detained persons were identified as Darog Ali, Mahibul Islam, Nur Mohammad alias Hasu and Abdul Sattar - all of whom were nabbed at Baghbor area of Barpeta district.

Javed Ali Ahmed, a retired engineer, was murdered while he was on his way to the mosque in the early hours of July 27, 2023.

The shocking attack took place just 100 meters away from Hatigaon Police Station leaving the local community in disbelief.

Sources said that Ahmed was battered with an iron rod, resulting in his death. the rod was also found at the crime scene.

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