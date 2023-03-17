One of the masterminds in the HSLC paper leak case, Kumud Rajkhowa, on March 17 surrendered in Assam Lakhimpur district.

As per reports, the development comes soon after the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh urged Rajkhowa to surrender voluntarily.

GP Singh while addressing a press conference said that police have all the evidence against Rajkhowa.

Singh further revealed that the other accused, Kumud Rajkhowa, a teacher of Daflakata High School in Lakhimpur, is a close associate of the other accused Pranab Dutta.

In a significant breakthrough, Assam Police have arrested the alleged mastermind of the HSLC paper leak scam, Pranab Dutta, in Lakhimpur. Additionally, the police have detained two others from Gogamukh for questioning.

According to reports, both teachers have been terminated from their services.

The arrests were made in connection with the General Science (C3) subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam.

The police have so far apprehended 25 people, including students, in connection with the case and twelve of them are being taken for three days of police custody, while the other 13 are being interrogated as per the guidelines of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The CID is investigating all aspects of the case, as the question papers were leaked through WhatsApp messages.

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