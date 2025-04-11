The Government of Assam has declared May 2 and May 7, 2025, as public holidays under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in view of the upcoming Panchayat Elections scheduled in two phases across the state.

This decision follows a letter from the Assam State Election Commission and has been officially notified by the Governor of Assam.

The public holidays will apply to all government and non-government offices, educational institutions, business establishments, banks, and tea gardens located in the areas where polling will take place on the respective dates.



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Phase-wise Districts:

1st Phase (May 2, 2025):

Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhumi.

2nd Phase (May 7, 2025):

Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, Darrang.

Citizens and employees in these areas are advised to make necessary arrangements in light of the upcoming public holidays and actively participate in the democratic process.