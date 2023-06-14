Meghalaya Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, on June 14 said that the regional committee will submit a report to their respective state governments by August with regards the border dispute between Assam-Meghalaya.

He said this during a meeting of the regional committee which was held to discuss the pending border issue at Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills District with West Karbi Anglong District, Hamren, Assam.

The meeting was chaired by Dhar, the Minister Incharge of Urban Affairs from Meghalaya, and Piyush Hazarika, the Minister Incharge of Information and Public Relations from Assam.

During the discussions, both parties deliberated on the disputed region and mutually agreed to conduct an on-site visit with their respective Chief Ministers. Emphasizing their approach, Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar stated, "We haven't decided on a give-and-take approach, let us go visit the local and site and listen from them, everything will be solved amicably from both the states."

''Furthermore, the regional committee decided to submit a report to their respective state governments by August. To facilitate this, an on-ground visit is scheduled to take place during the last week of June or July, with the presence of both Chief Ministers,'' he added.

Addressing concerns about disturbances caused by Assam at the border areas, the Chairman of the regional committee from Assam, Piyush Hazarika, stated, "There is no disturbance from Assam, the miscreants causing disturbance do not belong to our State. We are very friendly, and we should have a very good relationship with Meghalaya and we have. We don't have a problem with Meghalaya people, miscreants don't belong to us."

Piyush further expressed confidence that the Assam and Meghalaya governments, under the current government, would be able to settle the long-standing border dispute amicably within a short period of time.

The regional committee announced that the next meeting is scheduled for July, as informed by Sniawbhalang Dhar.

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