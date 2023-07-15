To resolve the Assam-Meghalaya issue a meeting was held at Holy Cross Higher Secondary School's Auditorium at Umkiang of East Jaintia Hills Meghalaya.

The meeting was attended by Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai from the Assam government side.

Speaking to the media, Chandra Mohan Patowary said, "Today's meeting was held with regards to one village with regards to Assam-Meghalaya border dispute...based on the discussion it was decided that both the committee will come up with a neutral report by which people of both the states are happy."



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The village in question comprises 37 families, of which few want to be part of the state of Meghalaya and remain with Assam.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya counterpart said that there is some objection from one village and the same will be resolved in due course of time after the committees submit the final report.

After the meeting both Meghalaya Dy CM and Assam cabinet minister said that the meeting was fruitful, maximum issues got resolved and the left-out issues will be solved.