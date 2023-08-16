In a step forward to address the tensions brewing between Karbi and Pnar communities, Assam Water Resources, Information and Public Relations minister Pijush Hazarika on August 16, heading the regional committee formed to address border issue between Assam and Meghalaya, visited the disputed area of Khanduli.

Minister Hazarika presided over a meeting with the regional committee members and the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, who jointly reviewed the border areas that have been a body of contention between the two tribal communities.

For the first time, the members of the two regional committees formed to resolve the boundary issue between West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya jointly visited the Disputed Khanduli area today.

Minister Pijush Hazarika today received a memorandum with the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya from the representatives of the local people on the Meghalaya side of the region. The two ministers then met the members of the two committees at a meeting at the border police station in Khanduli after visiting the border points. It was here that representatives of local people from the Assam side handed over their memorandum on border issues to both the ministers.

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Minister Hazarika gave his remarks during today's visit and meeting and said that the two regional committees will visit the area once again soon to take the views of the local people. Minister Hazarika mentioned that both the committees will submit a report to the chief ministers of the two states based on the views of locals and considering the constitutional limits.

On the other hand, the Minister expressed his firm that many border issues between the two neighbouring states have already been resolved and the border problem in the remaining places will be resolved soon.

Later speaking to reporters, the Minister said that the state government under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is working sincerely by giving priority to a permanent solution to the border problem with the neighbouring states.

He added that the residents of Assam and Meghalaya have been living in brotherhood among each other and the differences regarding the border due to the sincere goodwill of the two chief ministers of the two states will also be resolved soon.

The Minister was accompanied by MLA Rupsingh Teron, Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Government of Assam, G.D. During today's visit and meeting. Tripathi, divisional secretary, West Karbi Anglong district commissioner and superintendent of police accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya with several top officials of the state.

