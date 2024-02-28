At least twelve artistes including Meghranjani Medhi from Assam, will be conferred with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for the years 2022–23.

Taking to his X handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to all the winners from Assam of the Sangeet Natak Akademi 2022-23 and Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellow 2022. This honour is a testament to your dedication towards your chosen craft."

Heartiest congratulations to all the winners from Assam of the Sangeet Natak Akademi 2022-23 and Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellow 2022.



This honour is a testament to your dedication towards your chosen craft. pic.twitter.com/ArOtcdKrJA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 28, 2024

The recipients of the awards include Gobinda Saikia (Sattriya), Karuna Borah (Ankiya Bhaona), Gunakar Dev Goswami (Direction), Tarawati Bori (Folk/traditional music) and Lakshahira Das (overall contribution in performing arts), all for the year 2022 and Bhaben Borbayan (Sattriya) for 2023.



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Meanwhile, Dimpy Baishya (Sattriya), Mukunda Nath (Mime) and Binita Devi (Puppetry) will receive Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Purashkar for 2022 and Mukunda Saikia (Sattriya) and Meghranjani Medhi (Kathak) for 2023.

Furthermore, Dulal Roy has been chosen for the Sangeet Natak Akademi fellowship (Akademi Ratna).

The Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, also called the Akademi Puraskar, is the highest national recognition in India for performing arts. It's given by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy of Music, Dance, and Drama.

The award recognizes the highest standards of excellence and achievements in the performing arts, as well as the individual work of the highest professional order.

It includes a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000, a Tamrapatra, and an Angavastram.