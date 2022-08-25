Several members of the Adivasi militant organization All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) handed over a large number of weapons to the administration in Bokajan on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).

The organization deposited six pistols, four-point 22 rifles, four SBBL guns, a semi LR, five live cartridges of SBL, 12 live cartridges of 7.65, and 25 live cartridges of Point 22 pistol, 51 mm mercury bombs, and a Point Three Note three rifle with four live cartridges.

In this context, the organization's negotiating faction president and chief army led by the Bokajan police station deposited all the weapons in the possession of the organization.



The Bokajan Sub-divisional Police Officer John Das and top officials of ANLA were present during the meeting.

Talking to reporters, top AANLA leaders expressed hope that very soon there would be a discussion with the central government, in which a peace agreement would be reached keeping in view the best development of the Adivasi community.

The organization surrendered in 2012 intending to hold talks with the government.

Earlier on May 8, 2022, about 13 militants of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) surrendered before the security forces at Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The AANLA was formed in the second half of 2006. The AANLA claims to be fighting to safeguard the tribal culture of the plantation workers whose ancestors were brought from northern India by British colonialists.

The outfit demanded Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Adivasi community and rehabilitation of the displaced members of its community. Official sources, however, indicate that AANLA is not a well-organized group and it does not have well-thought-out aims and objectives.