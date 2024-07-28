In a deeply disturbing incident at the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh, a young woman with mental disorders was allegedly raped by a member of the hospital's housekeeping staff. The accused, identified as Mujibur Rahman, was employed as a supervisor by BDM Enterprise, a company contracted for housekeeping services at the hospital.

The Dibrugarh police have taken Mujibur Rahman into custody, who faces charges under Section 64(2)(k) of the 2023 Indian Code of Justice, with the case registered as number 292/24 at Sadar Police Station in Dibrugarh. The alleged assault occurred on Friday, July 26 night within the hospital premises.

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The victim, a mentally challenged young woman, has been a familiar figure around Assam Medical College Hospital for the past 15 years. She has been receiving care and support from various departments within the medical institution. The hospital community is in shock following this tragic violation of a vulnerable individual who has been under their informal care for over a decade.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case, seeking to ensure justice for the victim and to address the severe breach of trust and safety within the hospital environment.