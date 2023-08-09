The "Mera Mati Mera Desh" campaign, which was officially launched on August 9 across India, was also observed in Dhubri on August 9.

In this regard, in Dhubri, the Jhagrapar Gaon Panchayat organized the event at the Post Graduate Teachers Training College under Gauripur Development Block.

The teachers and the principal Dr. Atowar Rahman Mondal of PGTT College, along with the representatives of the gaon panchayat of Jhagrapar, took an oath and collected a hand full of soil from the stated panchayat area.

It may be recalled that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier stated in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast that soil would be collected in 7500 pots from all around the nation.

He declared that the soil would be mixed to plant trees and that Amrit Bhatika would be constructed close to the war memorial. Following this, the soil was collected and stored in Dhubri in response to the Prime Minister's request.

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