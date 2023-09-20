The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued Yellow alert over Assam and other parts of northeast region of India while predicting heavy to heavy rainfall till September 24.

The Yellow alert has been issued for several districts in Assam indicating heavy rainfall accompanied with thunder and heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Guwahati in Assam received heavy rainfall on Tuesday with several areas reporting water logging cauing traffic congestion as lightning and thunder lashed the city.

A special bulleting reported on September 19 by the IMD stated, “Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Northwest & adjoining Central Bay of Bengal, a Low Pressure Area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Odisha coasts. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across North Odisha &South Jharkhand during next 2 days. Associated with this system fairly widespread to wide spread rainfall activity with heavy rainfall/Thunderstorm is very likely to occur over Assam during next 2 days.”

It needs mention here, the weather bureau has alerted the northeast region of heavy rainfall in the coming days as cyclonic circulation accompanied with moisture increased precipitation in the region.



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