Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 20 announced that the state government will be soon launching Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbharshil Asom Abhiyan.

The chief minister held a video conference with the Chief Secretary and senior officials in this regard from the conference hall of Assam House. The scheme pledges to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to 2 lakh youth of the state and make them self independent.

The video conference was held to disclose the details of the scheme and discussed threadbare to pave way for its finalisation.

CM Sarma while addressing the media persons in Delhi also said that the registration process for the new scheme would begin on September 23-24.

MP, Pabitra Margherita, Additional Chief Secretary, Home & Political, Dr Ravi Kota and Resident Commissioner, M.S.Manivannan attended the meeting which lasted for almost 40 minutes.



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