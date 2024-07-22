In a significant development, Minister for Housing, Urban Affairs, and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, declared that the Guwahati Jal Board is set to extend water supply to over 1,25,000 families within Guwahati by the end of this year. This announcement came at the conclusion of an exhaustive review session of the Guwahati Water Board’s operations held at Janata Bhawan.

Minister Singhal detailed the phased rollout of the JICA-assisted project, revealing that 15,000 families would gain access to water in September, followed by 27,000 families in October, and 35,000 families in November. This phased approach is designed to ensure systematic and efficient water distribution across the city.

The review meeting, which saw the participation of departmental officers, engineers, project consultants, and contractors, provided a comprehensive evaluation of the Greater Guwahati Water Supply Scheme. During the meeting, Minister Singhal issued critical directives to enhance project execution and ensure timely delivery of services.

Addressing the media post-meeting, Minister Singhal reported that the Guwahati Water Board is currently capable of supplying water to 47,660 families, with 24,631 families already receiving water. He emphasized that additional families in these areas would receive water upon submitting their applications.

The Minister also highlighted that the Water Board’s Ramsahil and Amiyanagar water reservoirs would be operational by September, providing water to 14,891 families. The targeted regions include Navagraha Hills, Nijapar, Shilpukhuri, GNB Road, Hedayetpur, Ramsa Hill, M.G. Road, Raj Bhavan, Nunmati-Kharghuli Road, Borthakur Clinic, Bonkonwar Nagar, A.T. Road, Sati Jayamati Road, Streebari Bilpar, Tokoubari, Kumarpara, KRC Road, Athgaon, Bishnupur, and Latashil.

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Responding to queries, Minister Singhal announced that the existing water supply system managed by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation would be phased out in areas now serviced by the Jal Board. This transition aims to address the persistent issues of outdated infrastructure and frequent breakdowns that have hindered the provision of clean drinking water.

Additionally, Minister Singhal addressed the reluctance of some residents to apply for domestic water connections, urging those in serviceable areas to come forward and utilize the available facilities. He also mentioned the government’s consideration of waiving application fees for below-poverty-line families, and potentially allowing payment in installments, to ease financial burdens.

In a bid to streamline the installation process, Minister Singhal encouraged residents of specific roads and areas to collectively apply for water connections.