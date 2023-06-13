Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation minister of Assam, Ashok Singhal on Tuesday, June 13 visited the pipe burst site at Rajgarh, near Guwahati Commerce College.

The minister who inspected the repair work at the pipe burst site directed the officials to ensure immediate completion of the work and provide relief to the affected residents.

At Rajgarh Road, close to Commerce College Link Road, on Tuesday, a Guwahati Jal Board water pipeline that had just been installed burst leading to a major deluge in the area. A team from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported, and they continued their efforts until the water gusher was contained.

Post the occurrence, the clergyman required a critical gathering of all senior authorities of Guwahati Jal Board. Within three days, he directed the concerned officials to submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

Ashok Singhal also went to the water supply project in Kharguli, Guwahati, that was funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

According to reports, no JICA water supply works employees were in Kharguli during the minister's visit. Ashok Singhal issued severe warnings to all parties involved and stated that the carelessness of those in charge of managing the significant project is in no way to be tolerated. Additionally, he claimed that appropriate action would be taken regarding this issue.



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