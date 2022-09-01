Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika paid a visit to the Peace Wellness Foundation, a rehabilitation centre near Gauhati Commerce College in Guwahati, on Thursday.

During the visit, the minister was taken aback by the lack of even the slightest facility for the residents of the centre and warned the authorities of the centre to take immediate action in this regard.

On the other hand, with no healthcare facilities available at the centre, the minister directed the joint director of health services of the district to conduct a health check-up of the residents at the earliest.

After it was alleged that a section of people was running a drug racket at this private rehabilitation centre, Minister Hazarika directed the local police to strictly monitor the centre for the next three days.

Later, when minister Hazarika was asked about today's surprise visit to Dispur by reporters, he said that if so many people were kept in an unhealthy environment in such a terrible way, the physical and mental condition of drug addicts would worsen only.

Stating that the government would soon frame a policy to run the rehabilitation centres, minister Hazarika said that these centres would not be allowed to function only for commercial purposes.

On the other hand, Minister Hazarika said that as a first step, he would hold discussions with the authorities of all rehabilitation centers in Guwahati next Saturday.

The Minister also told reporters that necessary measures would be taken soon so that no one can loot in the name of running a rehabilitation centre in Assam and put the youth who want to come out of drug addiction in any further trouble.