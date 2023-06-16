Assam Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on June 16 said that visited the temporary camps built for the Ambubachi Mela at Pandu Port and Kamakhya railway stations.

During his visit, the Baruah said that Pandu Port will serve as the primary campsite to accommodate devotees arriving from various parts of the world.

''Since the construction of the overbridge is underway, the Sonaram High School Playground will be utilized for parking purposes during the event,'' he added.

He further said that the Naharbari road will be organized systematically as the main route leading to the Maa Kamakhya Temple.

''In addition to the three major camps, temporary camps, and different fooding facilities will be set up to cater to the needs of the devotees,'' he said.

As per the PHED Minister, the availability of ferry cars will be limited, primarily prioritizing individuals who have physical weaknesses.

''This allocation ensures that those who require assistance and specialized transportation options are accommodated appropriately,'' he said.

The inauguration ceremony of the Ambubachi Mela is scheduled to take place in the evening on June 22, 2023.



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