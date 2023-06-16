Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on June 16 said that nine new cancer hospitals will be completed in the state within two years.

He said this while attending an Ayushman card distribution ceremony in Kaliabor under the initiative of the Nagaon District Administration and Kaliabor sub-divisional administration.

''Nine new nursing colleges and two dental colleges will be set up in Assam,'' he added.

He further said that the state government will cover around 60 lakh families in Assam through the Ayushman card and medical care worth Rs 5 lakh per annum will be available on this card.

Besides this, Mahanta distributed over 100 Ayushman card.

Mahanta distributed ayushman cards to hundreds of ration card beneficiaries at the function and the event was moderated by Kaliabar District Election Officer Bhupali Kashyap.

Additional Commissioner and Acting Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kaliabar Sub-Division Liza Talukdar, Zonal Development Officer Ritu Parna Buragohain, and other officials of Nagaon District Administration were also present on the occasion.

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