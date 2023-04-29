Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on April 29 said that the state government will give one lakh jobs to people on May 11.

He said that the appointment letters from the same will be provided to people on the second anniversary of the Assam government.

''On the second anniversary of the Assam government, it will hand over appointment letters to 1 lakh people on May 11,'' Mallabaruah said during a press conference in Guwahati.

He also informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present on the occasion.

Earlier in March this year, Assam Finance Minister Anjanta Neog informed that the government had initiated necessary steps to provide one lakh jobs to people.

She said this while replying to a question by Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi on BJP's poll promise to provide one lakh jobs by March 31, 2022.

''Recruitment for another 40,000 posts was done earlier and the remaining gap would also be filled up soon. The process to appoint one lakh unemployed people has begun. Once the recruitment process is over, appointments will be given in a phased manner," she added.

In the last one and a half years, the Assam state government has been able to provide jobs to more than 40,000 unemployed youths.

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